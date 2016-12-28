Study shows improvement in young children’s dental health

BETTER education, new preventative measures and specialist staff training are behind a 5% decrease in Reception age children with teeth decay, the head of the Children’s Dental Service has said.

A survey by the service, undertaken earlier this year, found that 14% of Reception children had significant dental decay and/or fillings.

The full report is set to be published in January.

This figure is a decrease on the 19% recorded in the 2011 study, which was calibrated in the same way.

Sarah Lyle, head of the Children’s Dental Service, attributed the latest figures to the department’s dedication to improving standards in the island.

‘In 2012, we had an external review which really started our focus on early intervention and prevention,’ she said.

‘The year before we found that 19% of Reception children, aged four or five, had evidence of significant dental decay, and we decided to repeat the survey in five years’ time.

‘When we did the survey again in February this year, we found that figure had decreased by 5%.'