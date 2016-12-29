Ladies’ College alumnae put on ‘reunion with a twist’ concert

GENERATIONS of Ladies’ College students came together last night to put on a musical concert for a ‘reunion with a twist’.

With attendance ranging from the most recent graduates to pupils from the Second World War, together they formed a choir and orchestra to perform songs by Vivaldi and other artists.

James Henderson, The Ladies’ College’s assistant principal and director of music, said it was something open to all guild members, or ex-students, so they could go back to their days of music when they were in school.

‘This is the first event we have opened to former students, and they are going to come for one day, learn and rehearse everything and then perform it, all in one day,’ he said.