Lt-Governor at KGV for anniversary unveiling

A PLAQUE and a small avenue of trees was have been unveiled at the KGV by Lt-Governor Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder to mark four special anniversaries.

Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder was at the playing fields with his wife Lady Corder, as well as chairman of the Guernsey Sports Commission and executive chairman of the Friends of KGV Ltd Stuart Falla.

The unveiling came with the site sports ground’s currently undergoing a multi-million-pound redevelopment.

Mr Falla explained that the plaque and 10 silver birch trees commemorated the 80th anniversary of the death of His Majesty King George V, after whom the fields are named.

They also mark the Queen’s 90th birthday, as well as the recent opening of the Lord’s Taverners pavilion on the site and the 30th anniversary of the clubhouse, which was officially opened by Princess Anne.