December 29, 2016 New commodore for Guernsey Yacht Club

THE Guernsey Yacht Club has a new commodore.

Clive Le Tissier will be at the helm for the next two years.

‘It is an honour and a privilege to be elected commodore, a challenge that I relish,’ said Mr Le Tissier.

‘We have nearly 2,000 members and with so many active members in sailing, dinghy, junior sailing, motor and cruising we have a very busy schedule every year.’