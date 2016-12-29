Seventh of the ‘Guernsey Eight’ found buried in German grave

THE body of Charles Machon, the man behind the Occupation’s Guernsey Underground News Service, has been found in a German graveyard.

Cambridge University’s Dr Gilly Carr said that an investigation carried out by her research assistant, Rod Miller, had revealed that the Guernseyman had been buried in the Lower Saxony town of Hamelin.

Dr Carr has been leading a search for the unknown resting places of four of the so-called ‘Guernsey Eight’ – islanders who lost their lives after being sent to Nazi-controlled prisons and labour camps for acts of protest, defiance and resistance.