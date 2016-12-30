Above-RPI tip charge hike as waste strategy nears

INFLATION-BUSTING increases in tipping charges will be introduced from 1 January.

The standard rate at Mont Cuet landfill will be £211.83 per tonne of waste, which is up by £20.30 (10.5%) on 2016’s £191.53.

Commercial green waste has had its cost per tonne increased by £3.50, up to £36.53.

The increases come as the States continues to try to find an alternative to landfill and the waste strategy is worked on.

Richard Evans, deputy managing director at States’ Trading Assets, said there were a number of reasons for the increased costs.

‘Firstly, we are trying to reduce waste intake, which is important,’ he said.

‘We are also trying to fund the new waste strategy – all of the charges go into an individual account which is used to fund the services provided in that.

‘It also pays for the recycling facilities, along with helping to ease us toward a large cost step that will be coming in the future.

‘We have been slowly increasing costs in increments because we know this large step will be coming and this will help to ease the blow to some.’