Chippy cooks up a tasty sum for the hospice

ISLANDERS were queuing up yesterday as Beeton’s Fish and Chips hosted its annual charity day raising money for Les Bourgs Hospice.

People flooded into the chippy at both lunchtime and in the evening to get a taste of something other than turkey and put their money towards a good cause at the same time.

It opened specially for the event – it is closed over the festive period – with all the takings being donated.

Beeton’s has been holding the charity day for 15 years, starting when joint owner Andy Ashplant’s mother died while in the care of Les Bourgs. His wife, Kim, the joint owner and manager, said after her mother-in-law’s death, they decided they wanted to give something back to the charity that ‘looked after her so well’.

‘Unfortunately, my brother-in-law passed away a few years ago as well, and he was also in the care of Les Bourgs,’ she said.

‘They do so much for the island, and there isn’t a person who is not touched by their work in some way or another, so we help them to pay for their very expensive running costs by hosting this event once a year.’