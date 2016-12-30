Investigation launched into Aurigny ATR’s icing incident

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched after an Aurigny flight to Manchester was forced to turn back to Guernsey when ice formed on the wings.

The incident happened on the evening of Wednesday 21 December, shortly after G-COBO had left Guernsey.

An Aurigny spokesman said the ATR 72-500 aircraft had an ‘aerodynamic upset’ caused by an encounter with severe icing conditions from a frontal weather system lying across the English Channel.

That meant the ice caused a similar effect to turbulence and the aircraft had to turn back.

An Air Accident Investigation Branch spokesman said the matter had been reported to them and investigation had begun. However, it is likely to be months before the findings are published.

The investigation will be conducted by inspectors contacting Aurigny by email and phone to collect information, rather than travelling to the island.