Pub burglars took staff and manager’s wages

A PUB manager has been left feeling demoralised and violated as the hunt continues for two burglars who stole around £1,500 and two bottles of spirits from The Drunken Duck.

The St Peter Port establishment has now stepped up security and Jamie Thomson is urging other pubs to do the same given burglaries, including one at La Fontaine Inn earlier this month.

No links between the two burglaries have been made, but enquiries into both continue.

On Thursday night, Mr Thomson locked up as normal at around 11.30pm.

When he returned the next morning and went to the cellar at the back of the pub, he knew something was wrong.

‘I noticed a few things were out of place and the back door to the cellar was open.

‘The cash tin had gone as well as a couple of bottle of expensive spirits,’ he said.

‘It is demoralising. You work hard over Christmas, it is one of our busiest times of the year, and then for someone to go and do that, it is upsetting.

‘I might not own the place, but it still feels like someone has broken into your own house.

‘I was upset and angry. It’s not a nice feeling, you feel violated.’

Takings were kept in a tin in the cellar, as well as a cash float.

The money that was stolen was from a couple of nights’ takings.

‘That was my wages in there, it was all the staff’s wages,’ he said.