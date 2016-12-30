Stranded Jersey seal pup flown here for care

A POORLY seal pup found stranded in Jersey was flown to Guernsey yesterday morning where he will receive around-the-clock care at the GSPCA.

The grey pup, named Royston, was discovered by a dog walker along Jersey’s north coast at Bonne Nuit Bay on Tuesday.

It was severely underweight, had a rapid breathing rate, with signs of a respiratory infection, and had superficial wounds.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue was called and assessed the pup at the scene, before the decision was made to lift the animal and take it for further assessment at New Era Veterinary Hospital.

It was treated for its infection and wounds and weighed in at just 14kg – under half of what it should be.

After a night of four-hourly fluids and treatment, Royston was stabilised and plans were put in place to move him to the closest rehabilitation unit – the GSPCA.