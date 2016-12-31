Deputy registrar retires today

A MAN who has married about 1,000 couples will be officially retiring today on New Year’s Eve.

Stephen Francis, 60, has been head of registration, and deputy registrar-general, at the Greffe since 2000.

He said he had married more than 900 couples and had signed thousands of birth and death certificates over the years.

One of the most satisfying parts of his career had been in 2000 when he oversaw the computerisation of birth, death and marriage certificates, which had saved a huge amount of time.