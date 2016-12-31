Fire devastates men’s public toilets at Portelet

A FIRE has devastated the Portelet public toilets in what is being described as the worst case of vandalism in years.

Light fittings melted, walls were left charred and facilities scorched after a blaze was started inside the men’s toilets.

Guernsey Police is now on the hunt for those responsible and Crimestoppers is offering up to £1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The damage is believed to have been caused early on Thursday.

‘This is the worse case I have seen in many years,’ crime reduction officer Andy Goodall said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 725111 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.