Four named in New Year’s Honours List

A DISABILITY campaigner, an anti-slavery champion, an amateur theatre director and a retired journalist have all been recognised in the New Year’s Honours List.

Guernsey Disability Alliance equality advisor Rob Platts, 59, is getting an MBE for his services to the disabled in Guernsey, while Gadoc chairwoman Lisa Johnston is being awarded a British Empire Medal for services to the arts.

Guernsey Press contributor Bruce Parker, 75, was awarded an MBE for his services to charity and the community and Guernsey resident Kevin Bales has been awarded the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for his services to the anti-slavery movement.