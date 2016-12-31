Islanders give Le Friquet ice rink top marks

ICE SKATING has been a hit with islanders this year as people flocked to Le Friquet Garden Centre to try out their skills on the rink.

Today is the final day of skating.

The rink has been open for the whole of December and families who hung up their shoes and put on their skates for an hour said it was a wonderful way to be festive and have fun.

The Wright family, Tim and Rachael, with their two children Jacob, 13, and Hannah, 11, were all present yesterday along with many others, and they said the ice rink was ‘gorgeous’.

‘This is really excellent.

‘It is a great way to get into the festive spirit and the location here is something. It is a great use of the canopy and the area,’ Mr Wright said.

‘It is gorgeous,’ Mrs Wright added.