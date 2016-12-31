Late-night New Year’s Eve bus ‘would be a waste of resources’

LATE-NIGHT buses on New Year’s Eve would be a ‘waste of resources’, the Bus Users Group coordinator has said, with no late service set to operate.

This year 2016 is the first year that New Year’s Eve has fallen on a Friday or Saturday since the late-night service was introduced in 2013 and the final bus service tonight will be at 9pm.

And Fergus Dunlop, coordinator of the Bus Users Group, felt extending the late service to cover New Year’s Eve would not be worthwhile. ‘I think introducing it would be a disappointment for the first couple of years, would be criticised and then be dropped,’ he said.

‘Bus users are creatures of habit and I don’t think they would pick it [an extended New Year’s Eve service] up very fast.

‘The key elements to a good bus service are punctuality, reliability and stability.

‘On New Year’s Eve most people would go somewhere for around 11pm and come home at 2am, when a late-night service would not be running anyway.

‘I would prefer the resources to go where people would use the service.’

Karl Guille, director of Traffic and Highway Services, said the usual late service would not be functional on New Year’s Eve.