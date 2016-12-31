PUBLISHED: December 31, 2016 12:30 pm Mayside – where Boxing Day lasts longer thanks to Amazon

AMAZON boxes made up approximately a third of Mayside’s recycling this year – and the waste management operator had an exceptionally busy Christmas.

Liam Bourgaize, the operations director, said people appeared to have been buying more, but reported everything has been going smoothly.

And there was a lucky break for one man whose laptop was saved from the recycling.

‘It has not been too different from previous years, but because of the bank holidays it is likely people have been buying more – we will need to wait to see the figures,’ he said.