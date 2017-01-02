Guernsey scores below Jersey in energy report

FALLING oil prices have made alternatives to fossil fuels less viable in the short term, a report into energy generation in 25 major islands has said.

The Island Global Research report rated the islands in terms of their energy security from one – most resilient, to five – most vulnerable.

Guernsey scored a two, behind both Jersey and the Isle of Man which scored one.

Key aspects affecting the level of vulnerability include the proportion of energy generated from alternative fuel sources versus oil and gas imports, the current impact of policies promoting alternative fuels or other methods of energy security and levels of public and private investment in sustainable energy solutions, the report said.