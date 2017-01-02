Lihou trust appeal to cyclists not to ride along causeway

THE Lihou Charitable Trust is appealing to cyclists not to ride on the causeway as calls are made for the restrictions to be reviewed.

A reminder was posted on the trust’s Facebook page after a picture appeared online of riders on the causeway.

It created some debate with a few commenters, including Guernsey Bicycle Group chair Sam Field, calling for the rules to possibly be reconsidered.

Restrictions for cyclists and vehicles have been in place for 20 years with small signs on either side of the causeway.

The trust said cycling was not permitted because of the possible damage caused to island and wildlife.