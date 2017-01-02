Same-sex marriages could start in summer

SAME-SEX marriages could start to take place in Guernsey from the summer, it has been announced, after the legislation was approved by the Privy Council.

Equality charity Liberate has welcomed the next step in what has been a long process and said it was looking forward to couples being able to plan their wedding.

‘We can’t wait to be able to announce the first date people will be able to get married,’ vice-chair Ellie Jones, said.

‘Finger crossed there shouldn’t be anything that can delay things now, but we have always said that the job isn’t done until the first marriage takes place.

‘That will be a very proud day for everyone at Liberate and for the LGBTQ community of Guernsey – if people want to start planning their weddings then they should be safe looking at the end of the summer.

‘We hear that September is a lovely time for a wedding.’