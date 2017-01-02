VAT charge led to complaints from prisoners

PRISON inmates have complained about not getting VAT deducted from their online purchases, according to the latest Independent Monitoring Panel annual report.

The document, which covers 2015, is an appendix to the Billet for the January States meeting.

Inmates receive wages for work undertaken within the prison and as part of their privileges they can spend them on approved items online.

In 2015, the IMP received a number of complaints from inmates about the prison keeping the VAT reductions.

Enquiries were made by the panel with the senior management team which showed that the prison took requests for items from prisoners and subsequently placed bulk orders to avoid a piecemeal approach.