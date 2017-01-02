Vinery site ‘is the wrong place for light industry’

RESIDENTS of the areas surrounding the two potential replacement sites for Fontaine Vinery businesses have suggested the light industrial storage is allocated in more remote areas, such as the Longue Hougue.

The Pulais Vinery and the Extension Vinery are being looked at as the States wants to move companies out of Fontaine, which only has temporary planning permission.

Planning applications for change of use have been submitted for both, while the States has applied for a 10-month extension for Fontaine in the meantime.

The 9,751sq.m Extension Vinery is on, what one resident described as, the Guernsey equivalent of the M25, and the traffic there may cause logistical issues for trucks coming in and out.