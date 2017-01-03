‘Dangerous junction needs to have filter’

INSTALLING a filter on a dangerous junction would make it safer, people living nearby have said.

There have been numerous crashes on the crossroads between Rue St Pierre, Route du Longfire and Route de Lihou. The most recent saw a car collide with a scooter last Friday, in which the scooter was broken in half.

Izzy Ogbeide said the police had been around and suggested that a filter could be installed on the crossroads.

‘Hopefully there will be a filter,’ she said.

‘There are so many accidents there. As you come up the hill, you can’t see. It’s dangerous.’

She said her son narrowly avoided getting hurt in a crash involving a minibus on the junction, when the vehicle crashed across the pavement.

‘It definitely needs a filter in turn,’ she said.