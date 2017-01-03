Deputies fear pound’s value on waste cost

WITH a solution to Guernsey’s waste problem set to come to the States in February, concerns have been raised about cost with the falling value of the pound.

The current proposal, which was agreed last term, is to ship to the waste to Sweden, via the UK.

But that will have to be debated after the predicted cost rose from around £29.5m to more than £32m.

Economic Development president Peter Ferbrache is among the deputies who said they will be looking closely at the proposal.

He was concerned about the volatility of the pound over the last year and whether the island would be getting a good deal.

‘If we go to another country, then we are subject to the vagaries of the exchange rate,’ he said.

‘Currencies can rise as fast as they can fall, but there is no indications the pound is going to strengthen.’

However if the States does reject the plan, Deputy Ferbrache said they would need an alternative quite quickly.

Deputy Barry Paint argued a fall in the pound sterling against the Swedish krona meant the decision to send waste to Sweden was now too expensive and not a viable option.

He felt sending it to Jersey should be reconsidered.