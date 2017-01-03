Health & Social Care could keep overspend to under £1m.

HEALTH & SOCIAL CARE is set to reduce its predicted overspend to just under £1m. this year, its hopeful president has said, as transformation changes are due to come to light in the new year.

At the beginning of 2016, the committee was forecast to overspend by between £4.5m. and £8m. on a budget that was significantly increased due to pressures of off-island expenditure and continued reliance on agency staff.

It came at the same time as a review by BDO which outlined how remodelling the delivery of health and social services could eventually save up to £24m. a year.

But since May, Heidi Soulsby, who was elected president after the April general election, said the committee had finally got a grip on its finances and the overspend for the year had been dropping gradually.

‘Fingers crossed we are hoping to come in just under a million,’ she said.

‘We still have to do the final calculations and won’t know for sure until about a month’s time, but that will be the first time in many, many years.

‘Since May, we have been heading in the right direction and let’s hope it continues.’