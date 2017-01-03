‘States has to deliver on easier access to information’

FRESH calls have been made for the States to deliver on its commitments for greater access to information.

More than three years ago the new code of practice for access to official information was heralded by politicians as a sign of the States’ commitment to openness and transparency.

However, a series of reports designed to strengthen the code, including the ‘desirability and feasibility’ of an independent body to review committee refusals for information, have yet to materialise despite promises from the then Policy Council that it would report back within a year.

A lack of resources has been cited as the reason for the delay.

Given that the code was also meant to bring about a cultural change and a move to the proactive release of information, campaigner Chris Green said it was now time to put the pressure on again.

‘When the code of practice was brought in, it was clearly designed as a compromise,’ he said. ‘The code by itself is not fit for purpose and the proposed amendments were suppose to ease it in the right direction.

‘It is not working terribly well and that’s why it would be quite helpful for Policy & Resources to come back to the States.

‘I do think perhaps we now need to have another debate on this with the new members.’