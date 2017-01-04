PUBLISHED: January 4, 2017 2:30 pm Car windows are smashed in spate of vandalism

CAR windows are being smashed in night-time attacks around the island.

Around eight separate incidents of vehicles being damaged have been reported to the police in the last three days, and currently officers suspect the crimes are linked, despite them being scattered through multiple parishes.

PC Kieran Walsh is investigating three of the most recent incidents, and he said the police had leads which they were following and were asking any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about the incidents, or who has seen any more damage, can contact PC Walsh on 725111 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.