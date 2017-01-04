facebook icon twitter icon
Co-op’s Helping Hands reaching out to charities

CHARITIES and community groups are being encouraged to apply for funding as the Channel Islands Co-operative Society launches its annual Helping Hands initiative.

The fund was set up in 1995 by former society chief executive Allan Smith to reflect one of the society’s core values – ‘caring for others’.

It aims to support organisations and groups to fund activities they would otherwise be unable to do.

Helping Hands has donated more than £265,000 to worthwhile causes in the Channel Islands.

To apply, complete an online application form at www.channelislands.coop/giving by 5 February 2017.

Alternatively, download the form and return by post to Tanya Dorrity, Community Officer, Co-operative House, 57, Don Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 4TR.

