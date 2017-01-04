Last chance to nominate your Ambassador of the Year

THERE are just two days left to nominate your Guernsey Press Ambassador of the Year 2016.

The winner will be announced at the Awards for Achievement gala ceremony, which takes place next month.

Previous winners include Heather Watson, who was the 2015 Ambassador and Sarah Griffith of the charity Bridge2. Other winners have taken the name of Guernsey to a wider audience in fields as varied as music, sport, horticulture and even ornithology.

To nominate, simply follow the link here to the form and return to us by Friday 6 January.