Third digital press to help print Guernsey nationals

MORE capacity is being put in place at a digital printing centre in Jersey so that it can produce Guernsey’s national newspapers.

The operation went live in May with the expectation that it would produce the nationals for both islands as well as the Jersey Evening Post.

‘We haven’t yet started printing national papers for Guernsey as the operating window is too tight on the Friday night for Saturday,’ said Bill Paterson, KP Services managing director.

‘Currently, two Kodak Prosper 6000P presses are being used, and although they can produce the volume required, the timeframe to get the papers on a boat to Guernsey is too tight.’

A third, being loaned by Kodak, is due to be installed in the first quarter of this year. ‘It’s a sledgehammer to crack a nut,’ said Mr Paterson.

A sixth finishing line and new newspaper stacker will also be installed. This will all allow the production for Guernsey of the 8-9,000 copies of daily nationals, which will go up to around 11,000 at the weekend.

Iris Freight will ferry the copies between the islands.

The Guernsey Press will continue to be printed in Guernsey.