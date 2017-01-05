Four years for attacking chef in his own home

ATTACKING a man in his home and leaving him with a fractured eye socket was a ‘wicked violation’ of his privacy and rights, a Royal Court judge said.

Sentencing both Jamie Thompson, 36, and Karen Roberts, 42, to four years in prison for unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm on award-winning chef Tony Leck, Judge Russell Finch said the fact the incident happened at Mr Leck’s home was an aggravating factor.

So, too, was the fact that it was motivated by hostility, it was prolonged and the injuries sustained were serious.

The Jurats accepted that it was a sustained and serious assault.

‘Over the years, this court and the Court of Appeal have emphasised the need for deterrence of violence in this community,’ he said.

‘This was a wicked violation of a person’s home.

‘Such an offence requires firm punishment to act as a deterrent.’

Both defendants had denied committing the offence in the early hours of 9 August 2015, but were found guilty at trial.