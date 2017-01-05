Relaxed parking hailed as Christmas success

DECEMBER has been described as a great success for retail in Town thanks to the liberalisation of parking.

Two-hour spaces in the main car parks were turned into three hours on weekdays, with restrictions beginning at 10am instead of 8am.

The parking changes affected about 400 spaces in the week and 600 on Saturdays, when parking on North Beach, Crown and Albert Piers was unrestricted.

Town Centre Partnership executive officer Jack Honeybill said St Peter Port retailers had seen a boost in footfall over the month because of the initiative, which it had suggested, and several other new ideas.

‘As far as I am concerned I visited Town each Saturday and Thursday in December and each time the place was buzzing,’ he said.

‘It certainly helped create an atmosphere and drew people in, and certainly when I was parking the amount of spaces indicated the change was popular.’

Mr Honeybill said that he had so far spoken to five retailers from around Town and they had all reported the month to have been a success.

He plans to speak to 200 retailers and get their opinions on the changes and whether they would like to see them again.

Ben Ferbrache, manager of Fletcher Sports, said it had done all right in December, but was not sure if that was down to the parking or not.

‘It is possible people used the parking changes and don’t actually shop, but saying that, we did do OK,’ he said.

‘I think two hours is fine for shoppers, to be honest, and that way you’re encouraging more people to come in.’