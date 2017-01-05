Shark collision not enough to slow Atlantic rowers

A TEAM of rowers which includes former Ladies’ College pupil Becky Charlton celebrated the New Year by completing 1,000 miles of their 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic.

The Atlantic Endeavour team – Miss Charlton, Sarah Hornby, Kate Hallam and Charlie Best – was yesterday showing as seventh out of the 12 boats taking part in the Tallisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Friend of the rowers Barney Pollock has been tracking their progress in blog posts, and before Christmas he reported that the team had achieved its highest distance covered in 24 hours.

The four managed to celebrate Christmas and New Year with Mr Pollock saying that he had been assured Santa would be able to find the boat thanks to its online tracker. They also made phone calls home to loved ones on Christmas Day.

Life on board the boat, Ellida, has settled into a routine, although this suffered an interruption when it ran into a sleeping shark one night.

‘The beast made a hasty exit after jumping out of the water, with its tail between its fins, off to find a quieter patch of ocean,’ blogged Mr Pollock. ‘Fortunately no damage to either party, and just another reminder that the girls aren’t alone out there!’

There was another reminder of this a few days’ later, when Miss Charlton, 26, caught sight of a whale: ‘It breached so high and was just incredible, magical,’ she said. ‘I think it has now gone up there to my favourite moment of the row so far. Sadly no one else witnessed it.’