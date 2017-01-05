Watchdog to inspect the former Safeguarder Service

CHILDREN’S care watchdog Ofsted will conduct an inspection of the Family Proceedings Advisory Service this year, it has been confirmed.

Formerly known as the Safeguarder Service, it was set up to represent the interests of children and young people in public and private legal proceedings under the 2008 Children Law.

The Ofsted inspection was one of 21 recommendations in a critical report by child protection expert Kathleen Marshall in 2015 on behalf of the then Scrutiny Committee, nine of which related solely to the Family Proceedings Advisory Service (FPAS).

The Committee for Home Affairs has given an update on its action plan following rule 14 questions from Deputy Lester Queripel.

It said five of the nine recommendations had been implemented.

‘One of the outstanding recommendations – the external inspection – is planned for 2017,’ the committee said in response.

‘The Scrutiny report will be made available to the inspection team so that the particular issues raised by Professor Marshall can be considered.

‘It is anticipated that there will be actions identified from the inspection which will then be considered for implementation alongside the Marshall recommendations.’