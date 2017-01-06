Local stores see upsurge in vinyl sales

NEWS that vinyl sales in the UK during 2016 reached a 25-year high has come as no surprise to retailers in Guernsey.

Both HMV and Number 40 in Fountain Street reported good sales in the run-up to Christmas – and beyond, as people who received a turntable set out to find music to play on it.

The UK saw 3.2m. vinyl records sold last year, a rise of 53% on 2015.

HMV’s Guernsey manager Ben Queripel said that its vinyl section had proven successful. ‘Early last year we had a small section installed and it took off from there,’ he said.

‘On average, we sell about five a day.’

As in the UK, the last album by David Bowie, Blackstar, had proved popular among vinyl buyers.

A lot of modern artists release their new albums on both CD and vinyl, but Mr Queripel said many re-released albums were doing well, such as those by The Beatles.