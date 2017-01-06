Pensioner has lucky escape after armchair catches fire

EDDY DODD was sitting in his chair yesterday lunchtime when his wife Ann told him he was on fire.

He then watched as the flames crawled up the side of his seat.

‘It was such a shock – and the first thing I saw was my wallet on the arm fall into the flames full of money,’ the 74-year-old said.

‘I quickly grabbed the chair cover, which caught first, and took it out into the back garden, and told Ann forget the carpet and get some water – she threw it on and it slowed it down. I suppose I am in the market for a new recliner now.’