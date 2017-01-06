Victoria's Secret model in new-look The Week

A REVEALING insight into life as a Victoria’s Secret model appears in an exclusive interview in tomorrow’s new-look Guernsey Press weekend section.

Megan Williams took to the Paris catwalk with the cream of the modelling world late last year and tells Nicola Gibbons how she made the leap from Guernsey to the big time.

The 32-page supplement also includes our regular food, drink, fashion, beauty and gardening pages, as well as films and our popular guides to what’s happening in Guernsey. Look out too for columns, reviews, reports on the latest games on the market, travel, music, local gigs and seven days of TV.

Make sure you don’t miss out…