Deputy ‘cautiously optimistic’ derelict houses will go soon

VALE deputy Matt Fallaize is ‘cautiously optimistic’ that the derelict houses owned by Guernsey Electrcity in Vale Avenue will be demolished ‘sooner rather than later’.

His comments followed ‘very open and constructive discussions’ with representatives of GE and the Development & Planning Authority.

‘I think Guernsey Electricity now acknowledges that its reputation in the local community is damaged by the appalling state of those properties,’ he said.

While sensing a renewed commitment from GE to demolish the buildings, he said that Development & Planning ‘needs to apply planning regulations pragmatically and in a way which maximises the likelihood of this site being improved’.

Guernsey Electricity has applied three times in the past for permission to demolish the buildings. Each application was rejected.

Deputy Fallaize now expects the utility to apply again soon, and while accepting that the authority will want to impose conditions to make sure the site is left in a condition which contributes positively to the area, he said he was ‘optimistic that the authority will not be so inflexible as to impose conditions which would be so onerous as to discourage the company from pulling down the derelict buildings in the first place’.