Fairy Ring body confirmed as that of missing man

A BODY found near the Fairy Ring on Christmas Eve was that of missing man Steven Corbet, it was confirmed yesterday as the inquest into his death opened.

Mr Corbet, 59, had been missing for six months.

The cause of his death has yet to be ascertained.

Despite an extensive search of Pleinmont at the time he went missing, he was not found.

At the opening of the inquest, Judge Cherry McMillen gave permission for Mr Corbet’s body to be released for burial or cremation.

‘The court expresses its genuine sympathies,’ she said.