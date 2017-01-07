River, 1, doing well after cancer surgery

A ONE-YEAR-OLD boy who is undergoing treatment for a rare form of paediatric cancer has successfully undergone surgery.

River Dennis, whose mother, Lucy, used to live in Guernsey, was diagnosed with atypical teratoid/rhabdoid tumor, or AT/RT, in December.

While undergoing treatment at Lurie’s Children’s hospital in Chicago, he received his first dose of chemotherapy on Thursday as he had surgery to have a central line and an Ommaya reservoir fitted.

In an update on the Rooting for River Facebook page, Mrs Dennis said she could not believe how well he was doing.

‘Zero complications during surgery and everything is good to go,’ she said.

‘We can start using the central line straight away.

‘I am so, so proud of my boy.’

The surgery took three to four hours.

Mrs Dennis, who lives in the USA with her husband, Dallas, said River had an MRV test before surgery which was stable and therefore showed no tumour growth. ‘He’s a star,’ she added. ‘Speaking of which, we learnt to say “star” last night.’

Those supporting the fundraising campaign are using the hashtag #RootingForRiver. People can donate at www.youcaring.com/ thedennisfamily-714974.

Anyone interested in fundraising should email Mrs Dennis’s sister, Louise Le Page, loujlepage@gmail.com or her mum, allybyrom@gmail.com.