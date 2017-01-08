Memorial garden overlooking Fermain can stay

A WIDOW’S battle to keep a rose garden in memory of her late husband has finally ended in victory.

Noi Monachan spent six years creating the garden, which includes her husband’s memorial stone, a Buddha statue and fencing, in an area which overlooks Fermain Bay.

But last summer she was left distraught when she was told to remove it because it did not comply with the planning law.

Experienced architect Andrew Ozanne stepped in to defuse the tension between Mrs Monachan and planners with the hope of coming up with a reasonable solution.

As a result, retrospective permission has now been granted for change of use from agricultural land to a domestic garden.

‘I am so happy,’ Mrs Monachan said yesterday as she took in the east-coast views with her Jack Russell, Biscuit.