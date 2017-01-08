Owners of Cobo Alice land put up signs to keep people out

OWNERS of a small field next to Cobo Coast Road have put a stop to the public using it.

Keep-out signs have been placed on the site, which for many years has been used as a short-cut for those walking in the area.

The field belongs to the the adjacent property, La Roseliere, which, along with the field, is for sale.

It was also subject to political debate earlier this year as Castel deputies Richard Graham and Chris Green successfully fought for it to be protected from development.

Deputy Graham said he had not spoken to the owner but he presumed the ‘keep out’ signs were part of the aftermath of the States’ decision to exclude it from the Cobo local centre under the Island Development Plan.

‘I expect that would have upset the owner and as a result, I know he asked Castel douzaine to remove the boat that was there,’ he said.

‘I understand the boat [called Cobo Alice] needed to be replaced anyway.

‘But I would suspect that this is part of the aftermath.’

He still believed getting the field protected was the right thing to do.

It had been protected under the draft IDP but the planning inspector recommended changing it.

Deputy Graham placed an amendment, seconded by Deputy Green, to return the boundary to what it was under the draft.