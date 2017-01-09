ONE of the island’s first babies of 2017 was born on New Year’s Day – but only just.

Emile Guilbert checked in at 11.16pm, weighing 7lb 13ozs.

Parents Justin Guilbert, 37, and Thu Nguyet Doan-Guilbert, 35, met while studying for computer science degrees at Keele University, Staffordshire, and were married in 2007.

Mrs Doan-Guilbert’s family are Vietnamese, but she was born and brought up in Stoke-on-Trent.

‘Emile was due to be born on 2 January and they changed it to 29 December, but it seems they were right the first time,’ said Mrs Doan-Guilbert.

She had been keen to know whether she was having a boy or a girl, but her husband thought it should remain a mystery until the birth.

‘I knew I wouldn’t have been able to keep a secret for that long, so in the end I decided not to find out myself,’ she said.