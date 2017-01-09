Health show will be ‘bigger and better every year’

HUNDREDS of people attended the island’s first Guernsey Health Show at Les Beaucamps High School yesterday.

The not-for-profit event was organised by a group of like-minded individuals with sponsorship from Channel Insurance Brokers.

More than 60 exhibitors were represented across six different zones – mental health, health and well-being, nutrition, organic and natural, sports and fitness, and beauty and anti-ageing.

Organising committee member Christine Bangor-Jones said it was an opportunity to showcase the many health and well-being options that were open to people in Guernsey and to display the various choices which they might choose to pursue in future.

‘For example, not everyone wants to go to the gym,’ she said. ‘They might have tried traditional methods for something which hasn’t worked and are now looking for alternative things to help them in future.’

Opening the show, former Team GB athlete Dale Garland said there was a commitment to make it bigger and better each year and to help everyone embrace a more positive approach to health and fitness.

‘After all, we have all of this on our doorstep so we should be shouting about it,’ he said.