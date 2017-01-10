Fermain ramblers happy memorial garden staying

GRANTING retrospective permission for a memorial garden that overlooks Fermain is ‘a victory for common sense’, according to ramblers who use the area.

Noi Monachan spent six years creating the garden at the bottom of Bequet Road in memory of her late husband but fell foul of the planners because the area was classed as agricultural land.

Now, following help from architect Andrew Ozanne and the introduction of new policies under the Island Development Plan, permission for change of use to a garden has been granted providing she Mrs Monachan lowers the height of the entrance gates by half, to 900mm.