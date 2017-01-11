Education expects to survive confidence vote

MEMBERS of Education, Sport & Culture are expected to survive today’s motion of no confidence.

They were hopeful yesterday they would win the majority support of the Assembly so that they could ‘just get on with the job on hand’.

One of the deputies who signed the motion, former Education member Marc Leadbeater, agreed that they would survive.

Deputy Leadbeater, who resigned last month, said that if the committee did stay in place, he would look to be re-elected as a member.

Deputy Leadbeater said his decision to resign was in the interest of consistency. However, he said he had really enjoyed his time working on the committee and hoped to regain his place ‘if the other members will have me back’.

The motion was laid last month following concerns about whether the committee could deliver on an all-ability education system

President Deputy Paul Le Pelley said he was concerned about the motives behind those who laid the motion and questioned whether some were using it as an opportunity to ‘re-jig’ the results of the election. ‘I hope reason will prevail and the majority will let us get on with the work. We are a strong group of people who are determined to deliver what we have been asked to deliver.’