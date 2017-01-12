PUBLISHED: January 12, 2017 2:30 pm Education survives no confidence motion vote

EDUCATION, SPORT & CULTURE has survived a motion of no confidence as its leader yesterday pledged to deliver a three-school all-ability model.

Following an emotionally charged day-long debate which shifted back and forth, politicians supported the committee 22-13 with five abstentions.

A relieved president Paul Le Pelley said the ‘healing process had to start now’ and his team would work towards delivering the decision the States made in March 2016.

He ruled out selection at different ages but would not be drawn at this stage on school closures.