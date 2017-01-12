Floral St Peter Port has new chairwoman

PREPARING for Britain in Bloom will be the focus for the new Floral St Peter Port chairwoman over the coming months.

Rosie Henderson was voted in for the role at a meeting which took place at the weekend.

She is replacing the former co-ordinator Katina Jones.

Mrs Henderson got involved with the floral group last year and is also a St Peter Port douzenier.

St Peter Port is entered in the Britain in Bloom Champion of Champions category for 2017, following the parish’s success in 2016.