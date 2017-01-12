Green waste backlog at Mont Cuet due to broken shredder

A BACKLOG of an estimated 1,000 to 1,500 tonnes of green waste has built up since the shredder at Mont Cuet broke down just before Christmas.

It is currently unknown how long it will take for the States to purchase a replacement.

However, since the current one failed, the fire service have been called there twice to extinguish fires.

Around 11,500 tonnes of green waste have been processed every year since the current shredder was bought for £223,000 in January 2008.

The States are now in the process of looking to replace the shredder, however, due to their niche role, they are difficult to acquire.