Neil Inder is new Education member

NEIL INDER has been elected unopposed as the new member of Education, Sport & Culture.

As debate resumed this morning, the island’s newest deputy, pictured, put himself forward for the vacant seat that was left following the resignation of Deputy Marc Leadbeater.

He will attend his first induction meeting tomorrow and stressed that the committee ‘has no other option’ but to deliver by June/July.

Deputy Leadbeater had previously signalled his intention to re-stand, but u-turned on the decision last minute, following claims that the president and vice-president had been told by another politician that it would make them look weak.