Sark Vineyards to close

Sark Vineyards Ltd has today announced the closure of its business in Sark.

In a statement it said that since the company’s inception in 2010 its owners had invested millions of pounds in the project, but they now failed to see any future in Sark or its economy.

The company cites Chief Pleas' decision in October to introduce a tax on alcohol production and the possibility of an annual tax on company ownership of land and property.

Sark Vineyards said it has produced around 28,000 bottles of quality sparkling wine that is in various stages of ageing.

It expects the 2014 vintage to be released in December 2019 and all bottles to be pre-sold ahead of that.